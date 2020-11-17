HAIROUN NORTH EAST FOOTBALL CLOSING

Spring Village of Georgetown were crowned champions of the HAIROUN North East Football League Cup on Sunday, beating Owia Village 4-2 on penalty kicks following a 2-all draw in regulation time in the Final at the Chili Playing Field, in Georgetown.

Cameron Ostment (1) and Dwayne Cupid (1) netted for Spring Village, while Jarvis Hoyte (1) and Jamalle Lavia (1) scored for Owia Village.

Yesterday evening the NEFL saw a climax to its Tournament for 2020. Result and Awards on the day are as follow:

*Individual Awards*

*Best Goalkeeper*: Jamaine Jarvis – Spring Village

*Best Defender*: Larsen Lavia – Owia Village

*Best Midfieldfer* – Richie Sayers Owia Village

*Best Striker* – Kemron Osment Overland Village

*Best Young Player*– Saviola Blake – Diamonds Village

*Best Coach* – Dwight Baptiste Owia Village

*MVP of League Cup Finals* – Dwayne Cupid – Spring Village

*MVP of Knockout Cup Finals* Kensley Joseph – Diamonds

*League Cup 2020 Champions* – Spring Village

*Knockout Cup 2020 Champions* – Diamonds Village

*Honorary Award 2020*- James Browne

The NEFL say thanks to all the participating teams, sponsors and congratulations to all the winners.







