The Social Development Unit in the Ministry of National Mobilization has been instrumental in providing support for people in the aftermath of a disaster, here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Unit has been partnering with the National Emergency Management Organization in its Disaster Preparedness and Response Mechanism.

Director of Social Development, Merissa Finch-Burke says their main aim is to provide the necessary resources to families affected by disasters. She also noted that they are seeking to further improve their services to meet the individual needs of people affected by natural hazards.







