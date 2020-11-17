Vincentians are being encouraged to invest money wisely whenever they can, during the current COVID19 Pandemic.

The advice came from Financial Consultant at the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange, Tarlie Francis during a Virtual Symposium, hosted by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) last week as part of activities to observe Financial Information Month.

Mr. Francis said people should invest spare money in the short and long term securely and safely He also outlined how people can manage their money in regards to debt service payments during the current difficult period.

