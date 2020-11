MRS JOYLIE GILBERT better known as PRISILLA of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Hopewell died on Tuesday November 10th at the age of 77. The funeral takes place tomorrow, Thursday November 19th at the Lisa Dozier Funeral Home. The viewing begins at 9:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Cypress Cemetery.

