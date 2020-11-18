Several Employees from CWSA and the Forestry Department have successfully completed a workshop in Tree Felling and Chainsaw Management

Several Employees from the Forestry Department and the Central Water and Sewerage Authority have successfully completed a one week Workshop in Tree Felling and Chainsaw Management.

The workshop, held from November 9th to 13th was aimed at building capacity of the employees to effectively carry out their duties.

Speaking at the closing ceremony last Friday Forestry Supervisor and Training Facilitator Cosmus McCleod, described the session as very successful.

He is hopeful that the relationship between the Water Authority and Forestry Department would be further strengthened.

Director of Forestry, Fitzgerald Providence encouraged the participants to enhance their knowledge in the field in which they were trained.

