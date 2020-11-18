There was keen competition yesterday in the finals of the ICODE 784 Competition organized by the National Tele-Communications Regulatory Commission {NTRC}.

Twenty-four teams competed in the Finals at the Methodist Church Hall.

In the SECONDARY IDEA CATEGORY:

The team ASTRA from the ST. VINCENT GRAMMAR SCHOOL placed 1st.

GSS GLADIATORS – GEORGETOWN SECONDARY came in 2nd.

THE RIVALS from the GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL 3rd

In the SECONDARY MOBILE APPLICATION CATEGORY:

SCI GIRLS from ST. JOSEPH’S CONVENT KINGSTOWN 1st.

A-G TECHS – GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL, 2nd

ZENTEC also from the GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL, 3rd

In the OPEN CATEGORY:

CHARISMA TECHS 1st

DAWATI TECH 2nd

DEM ISLAND BOYS 3rd

Two persons from the winning Secondary Mobile App team along with their mentor will be travelling to Barcelona, Spain in March 2021, to attend an event for startups hosted by GSMA called 4YFN {4 Years From Now}.

