Prime Minister Dr. The Honorable Ralph Gonsalves has made a call for greater inclusion of meteorological data trends in local economic and social planning.

The Prime Minster made the call while speaking at the 60th session of the Caribbean Meteorological Council which opened virtually this morning under theme “Better Service for Societal Needs”.

Dr. Gonsalves said there is a need for better meteorological systems and training to strengthen resilience.

