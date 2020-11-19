The C.W Prescod Primary School has re-opened its School Library, as part of its thrust to encourage students to develop a love for reading.

An official ceremony was held yesterday with addresses from several officials, including School Principal Suzette Abbott King.

Mrs. King says she is elated with the opening of the Literacy Centre, which has seen tremendous transformation over the past decade. She also noted that the school is seeking to create confident and enthusiastic readers, through the use of the Library.

