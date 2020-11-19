Today we celebrate International men’s Day with the theme “Better Health for Men and Boys”

St. Vincent and the Grenadines joins the global community in observing International men’s Day today with the theme “Better Health for Men and Boys”.

And, to coincide with the day the Gender Affairs Division will host a Virtual Discussion looking at Men’s Health; Psychosocial Support and Development.

In an address to mark the day, Minister with responsibility for Gender Affairs, Dr. Orando Brewster highlighted the importance of the day.

He says the Day aims to celebrate the achievement and contribution of Men to their communities.

Dr. Brewster added that it is important to understand the challenges faced by men as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virtual Discussion will include presentations from Minister of Gender Affairs Dr. Orando Brewster; Counsellor Kesley Cambridge; Urologist – Dr. Rohan DeShong and Regional Secretariat Administrator of the Caribbean Male Action Network – Kevin Liverpool.

The moderator will be Communication and Marketing Officer Philcol Jeffers.

The discussion will take place via Facebook from six this evening.

