A Gospel Program dubbed Intimate Kingdom Voices Unplugged or IKVU Marinade 2020, will be held here this weekend.

Manager of the IKVU Program, Curtis Williams says the Gospel event is scheduled to take place at the Harvest Bible Chapel this Saturday and Sunday. He says it will be a Worship Experience with a difference and that a Blessing awaits everyone who attend this weekend’s event.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print