An appeal has been made for more men to pay closer attention to issues relating to their health

Minister with responsibility for Gender Affairs, Dr. Orando Brewster is appealing to more men across St. Vincent and the Grenadines to pay closer attention to issues relating to their health.

He made this statement during a Virtual Discussion hosted last evening as part of activities to coincide with International Men’s Day, under the theme “Better Health for Men and Boys”.

The discussion which was hosted by the Gender Affairs Division looked at Men’s Health; Psychosocial Support and Development.

Minister Brewster said many men do not visit health centres and health care facilities because men believe that they have to be strong and handle their issues on their own.

Minister Brewster said most times men stay too long to seek medical care and this issue has to be addressed going forward.

Meanwhile, Coordinator for the Caribbean Male Action Network and Councilor within the Ministry of National Mobilization, Kesley Cambridge said men do not like to show that they have weaknesses.

Speaking during last night’s Virtual Discussion Mr. Cambridge said men operate on the belief that they should always show strength. Mr. Cambridge added that the discussion to teach men more about the importance of seeking health care should begin at the Primary School level.

