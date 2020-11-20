The National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival is Keeping the Christmas spirit alive as it begins on December 6th, 2020

The National Nine Mornings Management Committee said it will be focusing heavily on COVID19 Safety Protocols and the protection of everyone during the 2020 edition of the National Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival.

This commitment was given by Chairman of the National Nine Mornings Management Committee, Orandi Bomani Charles, who said this year’s festival will be held with the theme Keeping the Christmas Spirit Alive.

Mr. Charles said the festival will officially be launched on Sunday December 6th.

