The St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown and the New Prospect Primary schools emerged winners in the Secondary and Primary Categories of the 2020 Living Well Clean School Competition.

According to a release, the Competition, which concluded at the Methodist Church Hall on Wednesday November 11, was organized by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

At Wednesday’s presentation ceremony, Chief Health Promotion Officer Patsy Wyllie, said the competition aimed at implementing preventative measures to control the spread of COVID-19 and dengue fever while promoting environmental stewardship and health and safety in schools.

In the secondary school category, Bishops College Kingstown placed second while the North Union Secondary took the third spot.

Meanwhile, Belair Primary School took the second-place position while Park Hill Government took the third-place position in the primary school category.

A special award was also given to the Fair Hall Government School for the outstanding performance.

During the competition, the schools were judged on their cleanliness, beautification and implementation of the school’s COVID-19 protocols.

The top three schools were required to prepare a final video presentation which was done at the prize giving ceremony.

The winners will receive hand washing stations, soap dispensers, liquid soap, hand sanitizers and thermometers.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

