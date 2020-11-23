CANOUAN FOOTBALL OPENED

There were two victories for Sandy Lane Yacht Club Celtic Boys, and a win each for Canouan United and Yard Boyz in the Opening Soccer Rama Competition as Canouan Football Championship opened at the Fisheries Division Sports Complex on Canouan over the weekend.

Matches were played over 15 minutes each half, and points are awarded for goals scored, throw ins, fouls, offside and corner kicks, while points were deducted for every yellow and red card.

Sandy Lane Yacht Club Celtic Boyz defeated Mexican Family (2) 108-66, Canouan United beat Mexican Family (1) 84-71, Yard Boyz had a 50-19 victory over Canouan United, and Yard Boyz won from Sandy Lane Yacht Club Celtic Boys 37-22.

In the parade of teams, the Best Dressed Team Award went to the Sandy Lane Yacht Club Celtic Boyz.

The Championship will get going in earnest next Saturday.







