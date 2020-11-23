INAUGURAL SVG NETBALL ASSOCIATION FAST5 TOURNAMENT

In the Inaugural St Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association Fast5 Tournament, X-CEED Sports Club beat Mitres 35-12 in one of three matches played on Saturday at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

Also, Major Blazers edged Clinchers 14-12, and Maple defeated National Properties Netters Netters 29-23.

The Championship will continue on Wednesday afternoon with another three matches at the same venue.

At 5:00, Major Blazers will meet X-CEED Sports Club, then at 5:30, Mitres will oppose National Properties Netters, and at 6:00, Clinchers will play against Maple.







