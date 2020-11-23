Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says St. Vincent and the Grenadines has made major strides in strengthening its resilience to Climate Change issues.

Dr. Gonsalves was delivering an address at the opening of the 60th Session of the Caribbean Meteorological Council, held last Thursday under the theme “Better Service for Societal Needs”.

He outlined some of the steps taken by the Government and other Agencies to address the effects of Climate Change in SVG.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, addressing the opening of the 60th Session of the Caribbean Meteorological Council.

The Caribbean Meteorological Council is the Governing Body of the Caribbean Meteorological Organization, a specialized Agency of the Caribbean Community {CARICOM}.

