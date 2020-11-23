Principal of the C.W Prescod Primary School, Suzette Abbott-King has restated the School’s commitment to the advancement of Child Literacy in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Mrs. King was speaking at a ceremony for the re-opening of the School Library, which had as its theme “Enhancing Literacy through the Use of the Library”. She says the reading ability of Students is of paramount importance.

Project Director of the Mustique Charitable Trust, Dularie Malcolm says the Trust will continue to provide support to this important initiative.

