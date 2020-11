The SVG Calypsonians Association has expressed sadness on the passing of Veteran Calypsonian Alexis “Lexi” Joseph who died over the weekend.

President of the Association, Earl Caba Bennett described Lexi as a national treasure who will be missed dearly. Mr. Bennett said Lexi was an asset to everyone in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He also said Lexi once served as President of the Calypsonians Association, and would be remembered for his music which was entertaining and educational.

