The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) said it has been experiencing a very busy year thus far for 2020.

Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes said a busy year for them is not determined by the country being impacted by a storm but it is determined by how much work has to be done throughout the country.

Miss Forbes said the nation had to deal with the COVID19 Pandemic earlier this year and it is still ongoing and this has been a major issue all year. She said they also had to deal with heavy rains at some points since the start of the wet season, among other issues.

It was reported that for this year’s Hurricane season thirty named storms have also been recorded but none of them has severely affected the country.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

