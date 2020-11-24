The Richland Park Seventh Day Adventist Primary School is celebrating its 75th anniversary

The Richland Park Seventh Day Adventist Primary School is celebrating a milestone – its 75th anniversary under the theme “Appreciating the past, celebrating the present, and anticipating the future”.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s Interface program yesterday, Teacher at the school Samuel Lynch provided a brief history of the school which he says has come a long way since its inception.

Both Past Student and Teacher at the school, Phillip Jackson outlined a number of activities which are taking place to observe the School’s 75th anniversary.

Activities for the Richland Park Seventh Day Adventist Primary School 75th anniversary are being held with the slogan “Well and Alive at Seventy Five”.

