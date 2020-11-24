Vincentians have been urged to continue efforts to curb the spread of Dengue Fever, even as the Ministry of Health, continues to see a steady decrease in the number of reported cases of Dengue Fever here.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Simone Keizer-Beache said the number of confirmed cases of the mosquito borne illness stands at 1, 617.However she said that a 10 year old child has died from severe dengue fever with pre-existing health conditions.

Dr. Keizer-Beache said the death of the child reaffirms the need for greater attention to be placed on people affected by Dengue Fever who have other pre-existing health conditions.

