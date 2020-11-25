The Ministry of Tourism is partnering with the Caribbean Development Bank to host a Restaurant Service Workshop over the next two days, as part of activities to observe Tourism Week 2020.

The Week began with a Thanksgiving Service on Monday at the Kingstown Methodist Church, where the Minister of Tourism Carlos James called for a renewed focus on the Local Tourism Sector.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Dr. Resa Noel-McBarnette says several training programs are being held this week with the aim of building human resource capacity. She says the activities are also geared towards ensuring that Vincentians rediscover St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The activities are being held with the theme “Tourism Is Everyone’s Business. Live it! Love It! Embrace It!

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

