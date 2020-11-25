The National Emergency Management Organization has completed work on its Tsunami Hazard Mapping for communities from Kingstown to Argyle.

Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes says this is part of the organization’s thrust to develop effective evacuation plans for Communities at risk of disasters.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Program on Tuesday, Ms. Forbes noted that there are plans to extend the Hazard Mapping to other communities. She also added that Vincentians must be mindful of the threats posed by the La Soufriere Volcano, which is still active.

