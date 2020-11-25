Vincentians are asked not to let their guard down as the fight against Dengue Fever continues

The Public Health Department in the Ministry of Health is appealing to Vincentians not to let their guard down as the fight against Dengue Fever continues.

This appeal was made by Chief Environmental Health Officer, Nerri James, who said his department is currently continuing an extensive fogging program and the country has been recording decreased numbers of Dengue Fever.

He said this is also largely due to the fact that some members of the public have been following the advice of the Ministry of Health.

Mr. James is appealing to everyone to work closely with the Public Health Department in the Ministry of Health to eradicate mosquito breeding sites.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

