The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be providing support to individuals who suffered damage during the recent weather events here.

Prime Minister Dr. The Hon. Ralph Gonsalves said on NBC Radio yesterday that a preliminary damage assessment report indicates that there were approximately two million dollars in damage.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says he has given approval for payments to be made to the persons affected.

