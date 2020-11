Prime Minster Dr. The Hon. Ralph Gonslaves has denounced claims that the Government has misused State funds to carry out a number of projects during the election period.

The Prime Minister said the Roseau-Walvarro Foot Path is one such project which was carried out under the Ninth Basic Needs trust Fund.

Dr. Gonsalves outlined several other projects which he says began prior to the election season but were completed beyond their schedule.

