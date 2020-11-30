Members of Parliament will gather this afternoon for the opening of the First Session of the Eleventh Parliament and Swearing in Ceremony of Members of the House of Assembly.

A release from the Clerk of the House of Assembly says the Session will be closed to the public.

The Parliament of St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to be guided by the protocols established by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment with respect to COVID-19.

The ceremony will begin at four this afternoon and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

