The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries is continuing its training sessions for the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program.

The Program Coordinator, Sherri Dennie-Edward says the sessions are being carried out in an effort to increase the quality of workers who are employed on the Canadian Farm Program.

Mrs. Dennie-Edward says following the completion of the training sessions, the Ministry will look for placements for the workers.

