Vincentians now have a better understanding of the history of the Anglican Church, following the hosting of a lecture to mark the 200th anniversary of the Church.

Barrister at Law Cecil Blazer Williams pointed to the important role the Anglican Church has played to the Vincentian society, while presenting the Anniversary Lecture last Thursday. He says the St. George’s Cathedral is part of this country’s Architectural Heritage and must be preserved and protected.

With regards to the way forward for the St. Georges Cathedral, Mr. Williams says the Church has two important tasks to fulfil.

The Lecture was held at the St. Georges Cathedral in Kingstown last Thursday.

