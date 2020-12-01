SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE NETBALL

Bethel Young Lasses secured easy passage into the semi-finals of this year’s East Caribbean Group of Company’s Island Sipz Water St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Netball Championship after their opponents, Year One Technical and Vocational Education failed to turn up for their quarter-final match at the Sion Hill Hard Court, yesterday afternoon.

The result means that Bethel Young Lasses, with a goal difference of positive 4, just edged Year Two Technical and Vocation Education as both teams finished the preliminary competition on 12 points each. Bethel Young Lasses had a goal difference of positive 4, while Year Two Technical and Vocational Education had a minus 1 goal difference.

In yesterday afternoon’s other matches, Year Two Technical and Vocational Education defeated the Barrouallie Secondary School 17-12, and Troumaca-Ontario Secondary School won from Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies 26-16.

The semi-finals will be played tomorrow afternoon at the Sion Hill Hard Court. At 2:30, Troumaca-Ontrio Secondary School will play against Year Two Arts, Sciences and General Studies, and at 3:30, the Division of Teacher Education will oppose Bethel Young Lasses.







