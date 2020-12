MR EMMANUEL MATTHIAS RICHARDS better known as PICK-AH and BO-BO of Walvaroo, Sion Hill died on Friday November 27th at the age of 66. The funeral takes place on Friday December 4th at the Mt Christian Faith Baptist Church, Sion Hill. The Body lies at the church from 1:00pm. The service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. The Bus “Travellers Delight” will transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.







