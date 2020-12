MRS HELEN FRASER ALEXIS of Grenada formerly of St Vincent and Canada died on Tuesday November 11th at the age of 70. The funeral takes place on Friday December 4th at the Evangelical Church, Grenville, Grenada. The Service begins at 1:00pm. Burial will be at the family plot in Grand-bra Cemetery in Grenada.







