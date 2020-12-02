Numerous “wounding” cases have been presented to the serious offences court

Twenty-four year old Esha Charles, of Chauncey has been arrested and charged with the offence of wounding on 27.11.2020.

Police say Charles allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 30-year-old Female Attendant of Layou by beating her about her body and stabbing her on her right hand with a knife. The incident occurred at Layou about 10:05am on 10.09.2020.

Charles appeared before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge and pleaded not guilty.

She was granted composite bail in the sum of $2500.00 and ordered not to contact the virtual complainant. The matter was adjourned to January 22nd 2021.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested and charged Dexter Quammie, 46 years old, labourer of Rillan Hill with the offence of wounding on 29.11.2020.

Investigations revealed that the Accused allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 35 year old caretaker also of Rillan Hill by stabbing her about her body with a knife. The incidents occurred about 5:50pm on 25.11.2020.

The Accused appeared before the Serious Offences Court to answer to the charge and pleaded not guilty. Bail was granted in the sum of $2500.00 and he was ordered not to contact the virtual complainant.

The matter was adjourned to January 19, 2021.

In another case on 30.11.2020, Police arrested and charged Devorn Charles, 34 years old Businessman of Old Montrose with having in his possession a firearm with intent to commit an offence at Block 2000/Old Montrose about 9:45am on 02.08.2020.

The Accused appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer to the charge and pleaded not guilty.

Preliminary inquiry into the matter has commenced and the matter was adjourned to 3.12.2020







