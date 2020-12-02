Police have arrested and charged two men on account of theft

Police have arrested and charged Romando Andrews, 29 years old, labourer of Clare Valley with theft and damage to property

According to investigations, Andrews allegedly stole one four channel BS18 amplifier valued 1-thousand and 33 dollars and one (1) 28’’ Orion speaker valued 850 dollars.

He was further charged with damaging the right front glass window value $1400.00 and the dash board value $600.00 of motor vehicle P3015. The property of a 36-year-old manager of Park Hill.

The incident occurred between 11:00pm on 08.11.2020 and 11:00pm on 09.11.2020.

Andrews is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer to the charges.

Meanwhile, In another incident, Police arrested and charged Hubert Browne, 47 years old, gardener of Queens Drive with the theft one-thousand seven hundred dollars in cash from a 91-year-old retiree also of Queens Drive.

The incident occurred about 10:00am on November 27, 2020.

Browne appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer to the charge and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to six months imprisonment.







