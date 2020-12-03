Minister responsible for Persons with Disabilities, Dr. Orandi Brewster, has highlighted the importance of adopting an inclusive approach, to safeguard the Human Rights of persons who are disabled.

He made the point, in a message to mark the International Day for Persons with Disabilities, which is being observed across the globe today, with the theme: Building back better towards a disability inclusive, accessible and sustainable post Covid-19 world.

Minister Brewster disclosed that, as part of this inclusive approach to development, the Government is preparing to launch a Disability Support Programme.

Minister Brewster said Disability Support Groups will be established, to ensure that the needs of persons with disabilities are addressed.







