Public Relations Officer for Voice Of the Disabled, Yolanda Grant has highlighted some of the challenges faced by persons with disabilities.

Ms. Grant made the statement as St. Vincent and the Grenadines joins the global community to observe international day of persons with disabilities yesterday.

Ms. Grant said acquiring employment is one of the biggest challenges faced by such individuals. She also listed a number of activities which the organization would have hosted to raise awareness for persons with disabilities prior to the covid-19pandemic.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

