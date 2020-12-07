Police have launched investigations into three separate incidents which occurred on the weekend

Police attached to the Major Crime Unit (MCU) and at the Biabou Police Station in the South Central Division have launched investigations into three separate incidents which occurred on the weekend.

Police say at about 3:50 am on Saturday December 5th, a group of three individuals (two males and one female) left a popular night club in Arnos Vale and were heading towards a motor vehicle that was parked inside the yard of the night club. Police say, while walking towards the vehicle, an unknown assailant approached the group and fired several shots at them. The three individuals sustained gunshot injuries about their bodies. The victims are in stable condition. The motive for the shootings is unknown.

In the second incident, Police say, at about 7:50 pm on Saturday December 5th, Malachi Cyrus, a 21 year old Data Entry Clerk of Largo Height was sitting on a wall in Largo Height among a group of persons when a masked gunman appeared and shot Cyrus. He was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Cyrus’ death marks the 30th homicide recorded for 2020. A postmortem examination will be conducted on the body to ascertain the exact cause of death. One suspect is in police custody assisting with the investigations.

And, Police at the Biabou Police Station have launched an investigation into the death of Ron Maloney, a 50 year old Carpenter of Cedars. On Sunday December 6th, at about midday, Maloney’s partially decomposed body was found hanging from the ceiling of his living room at his home in Cedars. On Sunday, an acquaintance of the deceased visited him and found the doors and windows of the house locked but a foul odour was coming from inside the house. The Biabou police were alerted and later visited the scene. The police forced open the house door and discovered the body hanging from the ceiling by a rope. Police say Maloney was last seen alive on Friday December 4th.

A post mortem examination will conducted on the body to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Police say anyone with information that can assist with these investigations can contact the Divisional Commander of the South Central Division at telephone number 458-4200, the Assistant Commissioner in-charge crimes at 456-1339 or any Police Officer.

The Police say all information would be treated confidentially.







