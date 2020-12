The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) has completed the construction of a new concrete road on the grenadine island of Bequia.

The 140 feet long road was constructed in Hamilton, along with a 38 feet long Box Culvert. The project also saw the construction of a 160 feet long retaining wall. It was carried out at a cost of 88-thousand dollars and was done over a six weeks period.







