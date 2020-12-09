Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, has pointed to the need for  innovative measures to be taken by the CARICOM, to mitigate the economic fall-out from the Covid 19 Pandemic

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, has pointed to the need for innovative measures to be taken by the countries of the Caribbean Community CARICOM, to mitigate the economic fall-out from the Covid 19 Pandemic.

The Prime Minister made the point, during a Virtual High Level Panel Discussion, hosted by the Central Bank of Barbados last night.

The discussion was the final edition of the Central Bank of Barbados (CBB) 2020 Caribbean Economic Forum series, Repositioning Caribbean Economies: Lessons from 2020”.

During his presentation, Dr. Gonsalves noted that the economic situation in the region has deteriorated in recent months, and regional countries will have to be creative in facing these challenges.

The other members of the Panel were the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley and Director of the International Monetary Fund’s Western Hemisphere Department, Alejandro Werner.

