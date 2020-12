The St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association’s 2020 Awards Dinner will be held on December 17th at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex from 7:15 in the evening to 10:00 in the night.

It is the event at which cricketers in the Association’s National Cricket Championships are rewarded for outstanding performances.

The National Cricket Championships were interrupted in early March because of the coronavirus pandemic, resumed in July and were completed in September.







