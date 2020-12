Escaped prisoners, Veron Primus and Ulric “Chucky” Hanson have been recaptured.

Both prisoners escaped lawful custody in the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 09, 2020. Commissioner of Police, Colin John says the two men are now in Police Custody.

Primus was serving a sentence at Her Majesty’s Prison for escaping lawful custody and was awaiting trial for murder; while Hanson was awaiting trial for murder, robbery and burglary.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print