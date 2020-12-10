St. Vincent and the Grenadines has recorded one new COVID-19 case.

The case is a returning national who arrived with a negative RT-PCR test result from Canada on Monday December 7, 2020, and tested positive on entry screening for SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19.

The adult traveler was in mandatory quarantine and will be isolated until cleared by two negative tests. Contact tracing and testing have commenced.

According to the Health Officials, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has now recorded a total of ninety-one (91) COVID19 cases, eighty (80) of which have recovered.

There are now eleven (11) active COVID-19 cases, all imported from countries categorized as high risk.

The public is reminded that a negative RT-PCR test result prior to arriving in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is not a guarantee of being COVID-19 free.

Health Officials say it is very important for all travelers and proprietors of approved transition facilities comply with all of the protocols to ensure that there is minimal risk of the spread of COVID19 from persons who test eventually positive on entry or later during the quarantine period.

