St. Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday recorded three (3) new COVID-19 cases. Two cases are returning nationals who arrived with negative RT-PCR test results from the USA on Saturday December 5, 2020, tested negative on entry screening then positive on day 5 testing for SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19.

The third case is an American national who also arrived on Saturday December 5 from the USA with a negative RT-PCR test result, tested negative on entry screening and then positive on day 5 testing. The adult travelers were in mandatory quarantine and will be isolated until cleared by two negative tests. Contact tracing and testing have commenced.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has now recorded a total of ninety-four (94) COVID19 cases, eighty-one (81) of which have recovered. There are now thirteen (13) active COVID-19 cases, all imported from countries categorized as high risk.

The Health Services Sub-Committee of the National Emergency Committee says the increased rate of the occurrence of positive cases in travelers to St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the last four weeks is associated with the major increase in cases in the USA, Canada and to a lesser extent the UK.

It stressed that all protocols must be followed to reduce the risk of the introduction and subsequent spread of new COVID-19 cases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







