The Venezuelan Embassy here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has hosted a Cultural and Linguistic Gala

The Venezuelan Embassy here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines hosted a Cultural and Linguistic Gala here yesterday, to mark the 190th Anniversary of the last proclamation of the Liberator Simón Bolívar through which Bolívar called for the unity of the Great Homeland.

The event was held at the new location of the Embassy at Ratho Mill, and featured the presentation of certificates of completion to students, as well as samples of Venezuelan culture; music and cooking.

Delivering remarks at the event, Head of the Venezuelan Embassy, Ambassador Francisco Perez, noted that 2020 was a very challenging year for Venezuela.

Ambassador Perez also spoke of the victory of the Nicolas Maduro administration in the December 6th Elections.







