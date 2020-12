Superintendent of Police, Timothy Hazelwood has been named the new Superintendent of Prisons here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking on Radio yesterday.

He said the change in leadership comes following the request by Superintendent of Prisons, Brenton Charles for early retirement leave.







