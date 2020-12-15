The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) has completed asphalt re-surfacing in the community of Fairhall, East St. George.

The project involved the repair of 700 feet of roadway from Whim Road to Ribishi Gap, along with the reconstruction of a 155 feet long Cross drain.

In addition, a 55 feet long Swale Drain and 170 feet long Box Drain were constructed.

BRAGSA also constructed a 50 feet long retaining wall.

The project was carried out a cost of $227,000, and was implemented over a six week period.







