The 2020 edition of the Nine Nights of Lights is set to open tonight at the Botanic Gardens

The 2020 edition of the Nine Nights of Lights, organised by the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority, is set to open tonight at the Botanic Gardens.

Twannique Barrow, one of the organizers of the programme, said the initiative which is into its 6th year, is a celebration of this country’s cultural heritage.

Ms. Barrow said some adjustments have had to be made for this year’s event, due mainly to the COVID19 Pandemic. She also outlined some of the activities which will take place during this year’s program.







