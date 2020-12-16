Violinist Samuel Toka will be the featured artiste tonight at the Botanic Gardens Nine Nights of Lights, which was officially launched last night.

The event, which runs from December 15th to 23rd, is spearheaded by the National Parks River and Beaches Authority.

In his address at the opening ceremony last night, Director Andrew Wilson said the Authority is pleased to be hosting the sixth edition this year.

Mr. Wilson says there are some improvements to the event this year, and has urged the public to be guided by the COVID-19 Health Protocols

Meanwhile, Chairman of the National Nine Mornings Festival Management Committee, Orande Bomani Charles commended organizers of the Nine Nights of Lights for staging another event this year.

During the Week, there will be performances from the Youlou Pan Movement; Upstage Xperience and the SVG Fashion Association.

There will also be a Gospel Night and Music Night.







