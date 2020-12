The Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) has completed excavation work on 300 feet of the Richmond River.

The project involved the rebuilding of a damaged area of the river bank, following the heavy rains in recent months.

The work was carried out in an effort to reclaim a section of the road that was damaged due to the rains.

In addition, work was done to align and trench the river bed to facilitate a smoother flow of water.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print