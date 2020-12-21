TRAVELER FROM SVG TO GRENADA TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

The Health Services Sub-committee of the National Emergency Committee said it was yesterday informally notified by a Grenadian Health Official that a traveler from St. Vincent and the Grenadines tested positive for COVID-19.

The female, a 37-year old Grenadian national, traveled from St. Vincent on Saturday December 12, 2020 with a negative RT-PCR result for a test done on Wednesday December 9, 2020. On Thursday December 17, day 6 of quarantine in Grenada, the individual tested positive.

The Health Services Sub-Committee has commenced investigations of this reported case, including contact tracing and testing which so far have not revealed any positive cases. The Committee said the public will be updated when further information is available.

The use of facial coverings by all persons in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, especially in crowded places during the Christmas Season, is strongly encouraged. Hand sanitizing and physical distancing should also be practiced. Organizers of gatherings such as Christmas parties are reminded to document attendees where possible to facilitate future contact tracing, in the event that it becomes necessary.

The Committee said responsibility for the health of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is shared by every individual citizen and visitor, and that responsibility includes the compliance with all protocols and advisories.







